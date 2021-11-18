Guards arrested for stealing copper cables at Sino

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO security guards have been arrested for stealing 43kgs of copper cables from Sino Hydro Expansion Stores in Hwange where they were employed.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on October 15.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Kanzota Mwale (38) and Elliot Mubhimi (46) for theft of 43 kgs of copper bundles at Sino Hydro Expansion Stores, Hwange on 15 October.

“The duo who were security guards at the workshop stole the copper from a stockpile covered in a tent and hid the loot outside the premises. A misunderstanding between the suspects on the disposal of the loot unearthed the offense leading to their arrest,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu