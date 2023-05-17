Guards robbed of gun at school

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Six unidentified armed robbers attacked two security guards at a primary school yesterday and stole a shotgun and bullets during the raid.

Some of the things were recovered at the scene and the incident occurred at Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza Harare.

Police are still investigating this case according to their Twitter page.

‘’Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a primary school in Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza on 16/05/23 at around 0048 hours. Six unknown male suspects armed with an unidentified pistol attacked two security guards before stealing a shotgun and an unknown number of rounds of 303 rifles. A bolt cutter, 3 grinding discs, an iron bar, and a black satchel were recovered at the scene,’’ read the tweet.