Guitarist Simbarashe Hudson mourns death of son, Haile

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Hudsons were plunged into mourning last week following the death of Haile, the son of legendary guitarist, Simbarashe Hudson.

Haile who was a singer and passionate mbira player was buried last week in Bulawayo. A funeral service was held at Life Spring Church on Wednesday where family and friends shared their experiences with him.

Matifadza Hudson, Haile’s sister said he died in his sleep.

“He died while sleeping. I’m heartbroken because growing up with Haile was amazing as he was my role model. Haile would do so many things that made me aspire to be like him. He taught me a lot of things in life.

“I’ve so many questions to ask him, but I know God has reasons for taking him,” she said.

It was a very sad moment for Simbarashe Hudson.

“When Haile was born, it changed a lot of things in the house. He put light into the family. I learnt how to love when my son was born. I didn’t know that love could go so deep. I loved my boy and I gave him everything I could as a father. A lot of people were amazed by his name; it simply meant praising God,” shared Mr Hudson.

He went on to share how Haile ventured into showbiz.

“Haile was a man of many talents. He quit school in his second year of law and decided to go full-time into music. Those that interacted with him know that he was a brilliant singer and songwriter. He could play the keyboard, guitar, and mbira and he was actually a mbira teacher.

“All those things, he never went to school for. It was a natural gift that he had.”

He said Haile was loved by a lot of people and had his presence felt by those he interacted with.

James “Jimbo” Tshuma, one of Haile’s best friends, could not hold his tears when he was delivering a speech for his friend.

“The night that I heard Haile was no more, I couldn’t sleep. I prayed to God to give me five minutes with Haile so I could tell him what I think.

“On 21 April 2012, I gave you the easiest task in the world, to make a speech at my wedding. Today, you have given me the toughest thing ever in my life to speak at your funeral. Well played buddy and I hope you are proud of yourself.

“To Mr Hudson, Haile loved you with his whole heart. All he wanted to do was to make you proud, hence why he learnt how to play mbira because of you. He just wanted to be like you and he really tried, but things were very difficult for him,” shared Jimbo.

The service was attended by notable people in the industry who were there to support Haile’s father. This included Jeys Marabini, Nobuntu and William Nyandoro. – @TashaMutsiba