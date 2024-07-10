Gukurahundi hearings launch moves to Sunday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE scheduled official launch of Gukurahundi community hearings by President Mnangagwa on Sunday has excited religious leaders and political analysts who have applauded the Second Republic for walking the talk in resolving the early 1980s dispute and giving affected communities a window for truth-telling and reconciliation.

President Mnangagwa was initially set to launch the historic programme on Saturday before the date was shifted to Sunday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said after yesterday’s Cabinet.

“The Gukurahundi programme, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 13 July 2024, is now slated for Sunday, 14 July, 2024,” he said.

The launch will be held at the State House in Bulawayo, leading to the commencement of community outreach led by traditional leaders. Starting today up to Friday, chiefs will converge in Bulawayo to put final touches on the preparatory processes before getting to work.

In separate interviews, religious leaders welcomed the Gukurahundi community hearings saying the process was necessary for national healing. Roman Catholic Church Archdiocese of Bulawayo, Archbishop Alex Thomas, said communities have been waiting for a long time to be given a platform to speak on how Gukurahundi impacted them.

“So, this coming process is important because it will enable the people to freely speak on how Gukurahundi affected them,” he said. “Hopefully it will allow people to deal with anxiety that they have had for a very long time without fear and we pray and hope that the outcomes of the programme will be implemented as soon as possible.

“This is a platform for truth to be told and truth to be revealed and we are hopeful that it will be done in a peaceful manner,” said Archbishop Thomas.

He said the programme was important for the region and the nation as it is expected to provide closure for communities in Matabeleland who for years have longed for the issue to be comprehensively addressed.

Council of Churches in Africa (CCA), Bishop Rocky Moyo, said having traditional leaders leading the process was critical as it proves that this is a people-centric reconciliation process.

He said churches have over the years been indirectly dealing with some of the effects of Gukurahundi in communities and now that the issue is publicly being dealt with, victims are expected to get closure.

“We are happy that the Government has taken this seemingly enormous task of addressing the Gukurahundi issue, especially with traditional leaders leading the process,” said Bishop Moyo.

“Traditional leaders are an important stakeholder on this issue as they are part of the communities. As religious leaders, we have been counselling some of those who were affected but now they can openly discuss the issue, we find it as an important step in bringing the issue to closure.

“We have so many people with bottled-up frustrations who need to speak out and heal. As religious leaders, we also want to be part of the processes to ensure there is an inclusive approach to addressing this issue.”

He said some of the communities want compensation but what is important is that the engagements create a platform for national healing.

Political analyst, Mr Teddy Ncube, said the scheduled launch of the Gukurahundi community hearings was a watershed moment in Zimbabwe’s post-independence history.

“The initiative’s long-awaited arrival underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and fostering national reconciliation. The temporal gap since the Gukurahundi events highlights the profound significance of this programme, signalling a deliberate and considered approach to healing and unity,” he said.

“The launch of the Gukurahundi outreach programme is emblematic of a broader effort to mend the social fabric of the nation.

“By creating an official forum for dialogue and redress, the Government is taking concrete steps to bridge entrenched divides and promote a cohesive national identity.”

Mr Ncube said the implications for the Matabeleland region are particularly profound as the historically marginalised region stands to gain significantly from this outreach initiative.

He said it will provide a vital platform for local communities to engage in the reconciliation process, ensuring that their narratives and experiences are integral to shaping the programme’s outcomes with chiefs at the centre stage.

“Central to the programme’s potential for success is the prominent role of traditional chiefs. As respected custodians of culture and leaders within their communities, their involvement ensures that the programme remains grounded in the authentic experiences and needs of the people,” said Mr Ncube.

“This grassroots involvement is pivotal in creating a people-centred programme that resonates with those it aims to serve. By leveraging the chiefs’ authority and cultural knowledge, the Government is fostering a sense of ownership and legitimacy that is essential for the reconciliation process.”

He said the programme will not only address historical grievances but also paves the way for a more inclusive and unified future for all Zimbabweans.—@nqotshili