Gukurahundi public hearings set for Q1

THE long-awaited Gukurahundi public hearings are expected to commence in the first quarter of this year, with a designated Command Centre in Bulawayo being renovated to securely store witnesses’ testimonies and other sensitive information.

This initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing the country’s past and fostering national healing.

President Mnangagwa launched the Gukurahundi public hearings in July last year, marking a historic step towards resolving issues stemming from the post-independence conflict. The hearings are part of the Second Republic’s broader efforts to address grievances, particularly in Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands, where communities have linked underdevelopment to the effects of Gukurahundi.

While the 1987 Unity Accord united liberation movements Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu, bringing peace to the nation, lingering social issues remain. The public hearings are expected to provide a platform for communities to chart a path forward in addressing these matters.

Traditional leaders, mandated by President Mnangagwa to spearhead the hearings, have received training alongside their rapporteurs. Essential equipment, including recorders and laptops, has been procured to facilitate the process.

The country’s Constitution and customary law empower chiefs to resolve conflicts among people in accordance with traditions and customs. Speaking on the progress, Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza, who serves as the national coordinator of the programme, said preparations are on track.

She said the hearings steering committee on Gukurahundi met last weekend to discuss the modalities of implementing the programme.

“The purpose of the meeting was to plan for the upcoming hearings. It is the hope that during the first quarter, the hearings are going to commence. These are public hearings and the media to a certain extent is going to be allowed as regulated by the sector,” said Mrs Mabhiza.

“That is the progress that we have recorded so far. Resources will never be adequate, but I’m happy to announce that the Office of the President and Cabinet has availed some resources to take us somewhere and we are optimistic that the hearings will begin in the first quarter.”

National Council of Chiefs president, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, expressed optimism about starting the hearings in February.

“I had a meeting with the Attorney-General (Mrs Mabhiza) on Monday where we discussed the matter. We aim to commence the hearings in February if everything goes according to plan,” he said.

“This will be a busy period for us. Although we intended to begin shortly after the President launched the programme, resource constraints delayed progress. However, we are now ready to move forward.”

Chief Mtshane highlighted the importance of the Command Centre, which will serve as a secure repository for testimonies. Located at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 9th Avenue in Bulawayo, the facility is undergoing renovations by the Department of Public Works to meet programme requirements.

“We now have the Command Centre, which will be used for the storage of our data. We are going to be using the offices that previously housed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC). We have been assured that offices will be secure, we have been promised security 24/7,’’ he said.

Traditional leaders will conduct hearings in villages, but testimonies will be stored at the Command Centre for security reasons.

To ensure smooth operations, the Government is hiring staff for the Command Centre and plans to provide vehicles for the 72 to 73 chiefs involved in the hearings.

“Cars will be hired for all the 72 to 73 chiefs to improve their mobility. The Office of the President and Cabinet will hire vehicles to enhance the mobility of chiefs and their teams during the hearings,” Chief Mtshane said.

Additionally, a refresher training session for traditional leaders, including newly appointed chiefs, is planned, subject to funding availability.

The Gukurahundi public hearings are expected to play a crucial role in promoting healing and reconciliation while addressing unresolved issues from the past.

Speaking during the launch of the Gukurahundi manual to guide the holding of victim-friendly public hearings at the State House in Bulawayo in October 2022, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of unity. He noted that detractors have attempted to sow divisions, but the Government remains resolute in its commitment to fostering national cohesion.

The manual, developed through inclusive engagements between chiefs and various stakeholders, is a culmination of traditional leaders’ meetings with President Mnangagwa, which began in March 2019.