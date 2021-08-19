Gukurahundi tops agenda as President meets chiefs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is on Saturday expected to hold a meeting with Chiefs from Matabeleland region in Bulawayo to, among other issues, review progress in addressing issues related to Gukurahundi.

As a precursor to Saturday’s meeting, several chiefs from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South will today and tomorrow hold meetings to deliberate on the subject.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is also expected to attend the high-powered meeting on Saturday.

The others expected to attend the meeting are the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government and Public Works officials.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday confirmed the development.

“The President is meeting chiefs, yes it’s correct,” Minister Ziyambi said.

He said the chiefs are expected to add flesh on the agenda of the meeting.

“Ask the chiefs, we are just facilitators, we have been invited as well. I’m sure they will be happy to tell you because we don’t want it to appear as if it’s our meeting when it’s their meeting,” he said.

President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Charumbira who is expected to be part of the meeting said he could not comment over the phone.

His deputy Chief Mtshane confirmed the meeting saying it is part of a series of meetings that the traditional leadership structure has been holding over the past three weeks.

However, sources said the Gukurahundi issue is expected to top the agenda considering the road map that was laid in the past years in addressing the matter.

In previous engagements with leaders from Matabeleland region, President Mnangagwa has said he takes seriously the grievances of the people of Matabeleland including dialogue towards finding closure in relation to the emotive and sensitive Gukurahundi issue.

Following a meeting that was held at State House in Bulawayo last year in October with chiefs, President Mnangagwa affirmed his commitment to address problems caused by Gukurahundi.

Government then said chiefs will play a crucial role in addressing the Gukurahundi issues.

After the last year’s meeting between the President and the chiefs, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the traditional leadership structures would be involved in addressing the Gukurahundi issue.

“The consensus from the two reports was that in addressing issues on exhumations and reburials, care should be taken to respect different customs of each area and community,” said Minister Moyo last [email protected]