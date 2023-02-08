Guluva Se7en off the market!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMETH the hour, cometh the man!

Award-winning rapper Guluva Se7en (real name Nkanyiso Moyo) disappeared from the public eye for a while but has resurfaced now after paying lobola for his long-time sweetheart Olline Ndlovu last month in Kwekwe.

The Khanda Cool singer told Chronicle Showbiz about his romance with Olline an aspiring teacher.

“I met Olline back in 2010 in Kwekwe when I moved there to pursue training. As is the norm with love, Induku enhle iganyulwa ezizweni ngavele ngazbonela and we have been dating since 2014. When I saw her, I felt complete and comfortable around her. I right away knew she was the one for me, ” he said.

On January 14, Guluva Se7en paid his dues but the two lovebirds haven’t set a definite wedding date.

The Kasien President’s marital status might be confirmed, his musical journey is anything but predictable.

“Name change, genre change, career change maybe, who knows! I will let the new world decide on which avenue to follow for me moving forward, ” he said.

Musically, the rapper last produced a project in 2018.

“Since ‘Command Hustle’, as the album title states, a lot has been happening but hopefully in 2023, we will bring back the Hustle and serve the brand Guluva as well,” said the rapper.

Back in the day, Guluva Se7en traded Fitter and Turner Mechanics class for the microphone and this has seen him bagging the Best Newcomer award at the Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) gong in 2015. – @MbuleloMpofu.