Gumbo frustrates Botswana champions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo’s Botswana Premiership side Morupule Wanderers put up a stellar show to force a draw against defending champions Gaborone United on Wednesday night.

Occupying position 12, two places above relegation zone with 23 points from 20 outings, Morupule Wanderers went into the tie as underdogs smarting from last weekend’s 0-2 home defeat to BDF XI.

The defending Gaborone United were favourites to win the tie as they were coming from a confidence boosting 3-1 away win at Extension Gunners.

However, the champions found Gumbo’s side resolute as they fought for the point.

The draw left Gaborone United eight points behind leaders Jwaneng Galaxy who edged Extension Gunners 2-1.

Jwaneng Galaxy is home to the Zimbabwean pair of ex-Bosso-90 winger Daniel Msendami and former Highlanders defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku. The duo of Msendami and Masuku started the game away at Extension Gunners from the bench, being introduced in the second half.

Orapa United, coached by another Zimbabwean Taurai Mangwiro suffered a third successive defeat going down 2-1 at home to third from the bottom Holy Ghost.

The former Harare City gaffer whose team is third on the table with 38 points felt they have lost ground in the championship race and wants his team to quickly turn around its fortunes.

“Another disappointing performance by us whereby we continue leaking goals. In the last six games we’ve been conceding in every outing which is worrisome. We’ve lost a lot of ground and we were poor today.

“We need to work on discipline when we don’t have the ball. We don’t want to despair, we’re still the same team that went on a good run, we need not to despair but make bold decisions that will make us better,” said Mangwiro.

Another Zimbabwean gaffer who was on the losing end in Mandla Mpofu, whose Masitaoka FC slipped a place down the ladder to position six following a 2-1 away defeat to Nico United.