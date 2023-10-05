Gun brandishing robbers get away with R140 000, US$8 000 in bus-passenger heist

Online Writer

THREE men disguised themselves as passengers, robbed passengers of a bus at gunpoint, of over R140 000 and US$8 000. The incident, according to Police’s X (formerly Twitter) page, occurred along the Mutare-Beitbridge road on Tuesday.

“Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred in a bus at the 126 kilometre peg along Mutare-Beitbridge Road on 03/10/23. Three unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol who were disguising as passengers, attacked the bus driver and 14 passengers before stealing ZAR 146 160 and US$8 320 cash, among other valuables. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”