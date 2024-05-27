Gun-toting robbers rob shop owner of cash, alcohol

Danisa Masuku

A WOMAN who runs a grocery shop and a sports bar in Hopefountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo was left terrified after thee robbers pointed a gun at her head and allegedly robbed her of US$960, airtime and an assortment of alcohol.

A source close to the incident said while the owner of Nkomazana Family Needs shop was in the shop at around 645 PM last week on Thursday, three robbers arrived at the shop.

The burglar bar door was locked and they asked to buy a meal-mealie. The woman was alone at the shop and there was no security guard.

“One of the robbers handed a US$10 to her. After that, she opened the door and let them inside the shop. Soon after stepping into the shop one of the robbers took out a knife from his jacket’s pocket and placed it on her throat while the other robber pointed a gun at his head,” said the source.

In that terrifying moment, they demanded money and they reached for a cash box and took US$960. They also took three bottles of whiskey and three bottles of Viceroy, airtime which costs US$30 and 7, 6 grams of gold.

The incident was reported at Hillside Police Station. Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We would like to urge the business community to employ security guards to provide security to their businesses and we would also like to discourage business people from keeping large sums of money at the business premises,” he said.

Insp Ncube appealed for information which led to the arrests of the robbers.

“Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station,” he said.