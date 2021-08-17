Gunmen attack businessman

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

FOUR armed robbers tied up a Beitbridge businessman and his two daughters before stealing R9 000 and two cellphones worth R6 300.

The four masked men were armed with two pistols and two machetes when they attacked Mr Katazo Moyo at his homestead.

Mr Moyo from Kaulani Village under Chief Matibe, runs several grocery shops at Tshapfutshe area.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday confirmed the robbery which occurred on Saturday.

She said investigations were underway and appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

“We are investigating the case and hope to arrest the suspects soon,” said Insp Mangena.

She said the robbers pounced at the homestead at around 8pm. Four complainants were at the house and Mr Moyo and his wife had already retired to bed. Their eldest daughter aged 29 was watching TV while the other who is 16 years old was asleep,” she said.

Insp Mangena said soon after entering the house the robbers pointed a gun at the 29-year-old woman asking the whereabouts of her parents.

She said they were informed that the couple was in their bedroom and they took away the woman’s cell phone.

“The 29-year-old woman screamed prompting her mother to rush to the living room where she came face to face with the robbers. She screamed for help and rushed to the bedroom and locked the door,” said Insp Mangena.

She said the suspects then opened the bedroom door using machetes and during the chaos Mrs Moyo escaped to alert neighbours.

“The robbers then force-marched Mr Moyo into a spare bedroom where they tied him together with his two daughters and demanded money and car keys”, said Insp Mangena.

The robbers allegedly ransacked the house and took a cash box with R1 800, two wallets containing R2 800 and R4 400.

After failing to locate the car keys, the robbers disappeared into the dark on foot. Mr Moyo and his daughters were later rescued by neighbours and the matter was reported to the police. [email protected]