Gunmen attack ……Six Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A GROUP of heavily armed men ambushed a South African police car and freed six Zimbabweans who were being moved to a prison in Limpopo province on 13 March.

The gang had been arrested for various charges including robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

In a statement Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a manhunt had been launched for the gang that escaped with the gunmen, a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota pickup.

He said anyone with information that could lead to the capture of the gang should contact the nearest police station.

Brig Mojapelo said the incident occurred along the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turnoff outside Louis Trichardt.

“The police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at the police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them on Monday (13 March 2023),” he said.

“The suspects thereafter took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota pickup”.

He identified the escaped prisoners as; Forward Shumba (26), Shingirai Nyandome (32), Brilliant Sibanda (26), Erick Sithole (35), Moses Zambara (32), and Alex Nkomo (35).

Brig Mojapelo said the first five had been arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, while Nkomo was arrested for theft of cables.