Gunshots as armed robbers hit Choppies Supermarket in New Luveve

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CHOPPIES supermarket in New Luveve suburb Bulawayo was on Saturday night targeted by three armed robbers who fired three shots, injuring the manager and a security guard before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Vendors nearby told the Chronicle that when the shots were fired, they initially thought it was someone setting off firecrackers, only to realise in horror that a robbery was actually in progress.

“It was quite dark just after 8PM when we heard the gun shots, which we thought were firecrackers. We even scolded the person, telling them not to do that near us. However, moments later, we realised in horror that it was actually gunfire and we ran for our lives,” said a female vendor who wished to remain anonymous.

One of the employees who witnessed the robbery said the robbers fired three shots, with one grazing the manager’s forehead as they demanded the keys to the safe.

“They stabbed one security guard twice in the leg. They continued demanding the safe keys before taking the day’s cash and walking out on foot towards Cowdray Park. We suspect they had left their getaway car somewhere,” said the employee.

The supermarket opened for normal business this morning, and it was observed that senior management had also arrived at the shop.

This is a developing story…