GVT addressing economic challenges: President

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Government will continue to work tirelessly to address the country’s economic challenges and challenged all patriotic Zimbabweans to defend the nation against dark forces, both inside and outside the country’s borders.

Addressing the nation at State House today, President Mnangagwa said opportunities were being created across all economic sectors in line with Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy within the next 10 years.

The President said reforms shall continue at an accelerated pace.

He commended international financial partners working with the country.

President Mnangagwa said the development agenda, which Government started upon his inauguration, is beginning to take shape.

“Levelling of the economic field is ongoing through our devolution policy reforms. Reforms related to the opening up of the economic and to empowering entrepreneurs as well as unleashing the creative potential of the private sectors and SMEs are bearing fruits. Corruption at all levels must stop and let us be consistent in all that we do through persistence and hard work,” he said.

“The new dispensation came with clear a goal to improve the plight of the majority of our people through an elaborate agenda to reform, restructure and rebuild towards the achievement of vision 2030.”

The President said despite unwarranted attacks against Government by its detractors coupled with illegal economic sanctions by the West, his administration remains focused on achieving peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity.

“Undoubtedly, my administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration and these included the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said dark forces, both inside and outside Zimbabwe have tampered with the economy.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, the dark forces both inside and outside our borders have tampered with our growth and prosperity for too long. They have thrived on dividing us and let us, as a people, embrace the call for patriotism, handwork, transparence, accountability, love unity and peace,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Now is the time to embrace opportunities before us with optimism and determination to transform and modernise our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is shut, the corrupt way is closed.”

The President urged Zimbabweans to individually and collectively defend the country, and shun divisive politics. He said his administration remains committed to enhancing cooperation with friends and partners in the international community while at the same time entrenching democracy and the rule of law.

President Mnangagwa noted that economic aggression, local currency manipulation and evil acts by the country’s destructors will not impede the Government’s projected economic growth.

“All this was meant to undermine our projected economic growth and stability as a result we have had to constantly recalibrate our compass to ensure that we remain on course and that the standard of life of the majority of our society gets better and better. The direction we desire remains unchanged, our goal remains clear and stable forward ever. This is the goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity,” he said.

“Although our progress has been slowed now, rest assured that we shall achieve our objectives. We will overcome and defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy. We will overcome attempts at the stabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.”

President Mnangagwa also warned those who promote hate and disharmony, saying they will never win in their endeavour to destabilise the country.

“The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out, good shall triumph over evil. Fellow Zimbabweans, to achieve the prosperity we deserve, let us all unite working together towards a common goal and dealing with each other in honest and love,” he said.

“We make no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio-economic and political spectrum.”

The President said while the entire world is reeling under the effects of Covid-19, which have seen the closure of borders, ceasing of trade and businesses being negatively affected, there was need to prioritise the protection of people’s lives.

“This is the time when many in our country are looking for answers, your cries are not unique to our country, region or our continent. As elected leaders we have to take the responsibilities of providing solutions, ensuring stability and setting direction in the midst of it,” he said.

“In all circumstances, public officials and security services will carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve. The protection of the right to live is paramount especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

