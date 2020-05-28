Gvt approves farmer incentive

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved a 30 percent incentive for farmers who deliver maize to the Grain Marketing Board early.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this while briefing journalists on the 17th Cabinet meeting decision matrix in Harare on Wednesday.

“Cabinet considered and approved the payment of a 30 percent incentive to those farmers who deliver maize early to the Grain Marketing Board in order to maximize the delivery of maize. This is over and above the maize producer price which was recently announced by Government,” she said.

The incentive is above the recently announced maize producer price of $12 329, 72 per tonne for the 2020/2021 marketing season.

Minister Mutsvangwa also announced that President Mnangagwa will today launch the Presidential Livestock Scheme at Cleveland Range to support farmers in the livestock sector. Piglets for piggery projects will be distributed to farmers, colleges, universities and other interested institutions.

War veterans, youth and women groups will also benefit from the scheme.

Agriculture remains a key component in Zimbabwe’s economic development, as it ensures food security, creates employment and reduces poverty.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement’s latest national report, agriculture contributes 15-18 percent of Gross Domestic Product, 23 percent of the total formal employment and offers livelihoods to close to 70 percent rural residents, 54 percent of them women.

About 63 percent of industrial raw materials and 60 percent of manufacturing value addition comes from agriculture. In export earnings, agriculture enjoys a 30 percent share.

Of the 31 industry clusters in Zimbabwe, 15 rely on agriculture for feedstock.

At least 64 percent of agricultural GDP comes from maize (14 percent), tobacco (25 percent) and cotton (25 percent).