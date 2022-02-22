Gvt approves Gokwe Town Council $1.1 billion budget

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has approved the 2022 Gokwe Town Council’s $1.1 billion budget, which will see rates and service charges going up by an average of 90 percent.

The local authority is now gearing to embark on various projects, with major focus on education, roads, health, equipment and recreational facilities in line with Government’s Vision 2030.

Acting finance director Mr Tafadzwa Kwirirai confirmed the approval of the $1, 1 billion budget.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has approved our 2022 budget, which is about $1,1 billion up from $531 million from last year,” he said.

“It’s a 90 percent increase meaning rates and service charges are going to go up.”

Mr Kwirirai said council intends to build six classroom blocks, rehabilitate a 4km road network in each Ward and surface the Central Business District (CBD).

“We are in line with the Government’s Vision 2030 and that is why our budget is centered on capital projects such as infrastructure development. Most of the money will be coming from devolution funds,” he said.

“Council plans to build staff houses at Mapfungautsi Polyclinic Clinic and a public toilet at the long-distance bus terminus.”

Mr Kwirirai said there are also plans to purchase new equipment for the roads rehabilitation programme.

He said the local authority was owed $12 million by residents and ratepayers while it owes creditors more than $2 million.

“We have come up with a number of strategies to recover the money from ratepayers. We now have ward-based revenue collectors, friendly debt collectors, enforcing licensing, use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and continuous engagement with ratepayers,” said Mr Kwirirai.