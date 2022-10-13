Gvt called upon to avail more funds to improve access to water

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights has called on the Government to avail more funds to improve access to water, especially in rural areas in the 2023 national budget.

In a statement, the coordinator Mr Khumbulani Maphosa said the government is implementing an excellent programme of drilling boreholes in line with Vision 2030 but many communities are yet to have access.

“We are looking forward to the 2023 national budget presentation and as MIHR we call on the Government to avail more funds that will ensure citizens have access to water. There is need to upgrade the boreholes to be solar powered in order to enhance inclusivity in water access and to provide borehole water purification mechanisms such as inline chlorination systems,” he said.

“The budget should avail each local authority with a borehole drilling rig and dam scooping desilting machinery.”

Speaking recently during the public hearing organised by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development, Bulawayo United Residents Association chairman, Mr Winos Dube said resources must be availed to fast-track the Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to end water woes currently being experienced.

“As Bulawayo residents, our key focus is to see this major water project that will save Bulawayo being completed. Therefore, Government should make frantic efforts in the 2023 national budget to allocate more resources,” said Mr Dube.