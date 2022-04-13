Gvt decentralises activation of Covid-19 cards

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has started the process of decentralising the activation of the QR codes on Covid-19 vaccination cards, which are now a prerequisite for one to travel to some countries.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has identified several activation points across the country from where people issued with vaccination certificates that have pre-printed QR codes that are blank, can go have the documents activated by loading electronic data on them.

In Bulawayo, there are seven points which are: Mpilo Central Hospital, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) and Ekusileni Medical Centre. Other centres are Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director (PMD)’s offices, Mater Dei Hospital and Bulawayo City Health Department offices.

In Matabeleland North, people can visit the PMD’s offices, Victoria Falls International Airport, Kazungula Border Post and Lupane. In Matabeleland South the points are at the PMD’s offices, Gwanda Provincial Hospital, Beitbridge District Hospital, Plumtree District Hospital, Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts.

In the Midlands province, PMD’s offices, Gweru Provincial Hospital and Kwekwe General Hospital are the designated points.

In a statement, Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Jasper Chimedza said given the number of people who have received at first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which has now exceeded five million, Government is currently reserving this functionality to individuals travelling out of the country.

He, however, said plans are underway to open up the facility to the greater public.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care, for the convenience of the public, has begun the process of decentralising the activation process for travellers and will be releasing updated list of activation points countrywide on a regular basis,” said Dr Chimedza.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, as part of its Covid-19 vaccination roll out effort, created a secure vaccination certificate which provided for electronic authentication of the vaccination record.

“Due to the threat caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to urgently rollout the vaccination programme, the latest Covid-19 vaccination certificates were issued with pre-printed QR codes that are blank and require to be activated by loading electronic data onto them,” said Dr Chimedza.

