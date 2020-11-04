Gvt dissolves NSSA board

Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has dissolved the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board with immediate effect as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at aligning the organisation’s mandate with the national development agenda.

A three-member interim board will oversee the administration of the pensions authority with a new board set to be constituted within three months.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Prof Paul Mavima, announced the decision in a public notice today.

“The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is currently engaged in a strategic re-organisation and restructuring exercise, which has been necessitated by the need to respond to emerging issues in the world of work and aligning its mandate with the national development agenda.

“Accordingly, the NSSA board has been dissolved with immediate effect to pave way for this transformation,” said Prof Mavima.