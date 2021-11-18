Gvt rolls health, safety and environmental awareness campaigns

Heather Charema in Kadoma

GOVERNMENT has partnered with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to roll out massive safety, health and environmental awareness campaigns targeting small-scale and artisanal miners.

The exercise involves the Ministries of Mines and Mining Development, Environment, Water, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry as well the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), an umbrella body for all small-scale miners in the country.

Health, safety and environment issues remain problematic in small-scale mining operations and the Government has continued to seek initiatives to enhance compliance standards by fostering formalisation of the sector.

Addressing Government officials and small-scale miners at Brilliant Four Mine in Chakari during the ongoing tour in Mashonaland West, chief mining engineer, Michael Munodawafa, said orderly mining would ensure safety for both the miner and the surrounding environment.

“As we approach the rainy season it’s important that we protect our lives as miners by following standard mining procedures through and through,” he said.

“A few years ago, I was here in Mashonaland West at Cricket Mine where some miners were trapped underground. Let’s work together to minimise accidents and fatalities.”

Eng Munodawafa said the Government was dedicated to empowering miners through loan facilities that can be granted through the Ministry of Mines. ZMF Mashonaland West chairperson, Mr Timothy Chizuzu, said standardisation of small-scale mining through advancing to professional mining was critical towards achieving the target to contribute US$4 billion in revenue by 2023.

“We are working together with the Government to train and educate miners on how to protect their environments and follow the rightful methods exploration,” he said.

“We are also lobbying for institutions like the school of mines to work in reciprocity with small-scale miners to achieve world-class and advanced small-scale mines that have the ability to mine low grades and very deep.

“Small-scale miners should be assisted in terms of skills development and working capital.”