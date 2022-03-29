Gvt scraps Covid-19 certificates for fully vaccinated travellers

Gvt scraps Covid-19 certificates for fully vaccinated travellers

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

FULLY vaccinated returning residents and visitors entering the country will no longer be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate upon arrival at the port of entry.

However, those who are unvaccinated will still be requited to produce a negative PCR certificate.

Prior to the latest development it was mandatory for all travellers entering the country to undergo a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and fully vaccinated.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet has resolved that returning residents and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry.

Only a valid vaccination certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will suffice.”

Government last month reopened all the country’s borders after announcing that Zimbabwe had managed to successfully contain the fourth Covid-19 wave that was fuelled by the Omicron variant.

