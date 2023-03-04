Gvt to start upgrading the Beitbridge Bulawayo highway-Minister

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The government is now working on upgrading the Beitbridge to Bulawayo road which is now in a bad state, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Cde Felix Mhona has said.

He was speaking during the handover of the infrastructure projects to the government by the Zimborders Consortium.

The projects include 220 staff houses, 11, 4 mega litres of water resevior, an animal plant and quarantine, a new fire station and a sewer oxidation dam.

“As the Second Republic we are continuing with our policy of leaving no one behind.

“We are almost done upgrading the Beitbridge to Harare road and now are moving to the Beitbridge to Bulawayo road,” said the minister.

He said they are also working with the South Africans to build another bridge to link the two countries in line with the ongoing border transformation project.