Gwambe Primary School gets football, netball kits donation from ex learners

Mkhululi Ncube, Sports Reporter

GWAMBE Primary School in Bulilima district of Matabeleland South Province received a major boost on Wednesday when former pupils donated brand new netball and football kits to the school.

Most schools in rural areas struggle for basic sportswear despite having many pupils who are talented in sports.

The donation was presented by the school’s 1998 stream who mobilised each other using WhatsApp and pulled resources to buy the kits.

Secretary for the Gwambe Primary School class of 1998, Sukoluhle Lungwane Moyo said former students can do a lot to develop their former schools.

“It all started as a way of trying to reconnect as former school mates and once we managed to create a WhatsApp group which luckily has one of our grade seven teacher Vuyisile Ncube who is now based abroad we thought it good to give back to our school and the sports kit for the pupils own the debate. We did not want to discriminate and we bought for both netball and football.

“Sports plays a critical role as an industry and we hope our pupils will be motivated to put extra effort through gesture. It would be good to produce future stars for the country and have some of our young ones going to represent their country this gesture we hope other streams in our school we be motivated to also do something no matter how little it is,” she said from her base in South Africa.

The area’s councillor, Melusi Nkomo hailed the gesture by the former students saying in fits well with government`s vison to empower communities.

“Sports is a big industry and sports people are some of the well paid around the world. Our children will be motivated to play as they have been fully kitted. We cannot wait to see the school teams putting on the new sports kit and competing against other schools,” said Nkomo.

@themkhust