Gwanda artist celebrates Zimbabwe’s notables in beads

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Maginess Ndlovu, a beader from Ntalale, Gwanda, specialising in making various products using beads is making a name for herself through her creations of portraits of notable personalities, including the President Mnangagwa, the First Lady and actress Sophie Ndaba.

Ndlovu said she was inspired by a lady she met carrying a handbag made from beads. This encounter sparked her interest in beadwork, leading her to learn the craft and advance her skills. She has since made handbags, key holders and earrings from beads.

“My interest in beadwork began in 2012 when I saw a lady carrying a handbag made out of beads. I then asked to be trained and one lady taught me paper beading. The end product was not very strong. Later, my daughter met someone who taught her and I then learnt the proper techniques for the craft,” she said.

Over time, Ndlovu organised a group of vulnerable children from her church. After finding a tutor, the children learnt beading skills.

“After teaching the girls, they were able to buy sanitary wear with the money they earned from selling their beadwork. Some of the girls I taught were invited by the Ministry of Education to showcase their works at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in 2019.

Later, I gathered women and we formed a group named Rainbow Cultural Artefacts Association. Though the Covid-19 pandemic halted many activities, we never stopped beading,” she said.

In 2020, Ndlovu showcased her beadwork at the ZITF and noticed that many stands displayed similar beadwork.

This realisation led her to start making bead portraits to try and be unique.

“We came to Bulawayo to showcase our products under the women’s affairs ministry. I realised that all women had similar products made from beads. I began to think outside the box and came up with the idea of portrait beading.

Using my drawing and beading skills, I created my first portrait, which took eight weeks to complete.

“It was of the President and it took me eight weeks to work on. Each bead in the portrait represents an individual, each strand a group and the whole portrait represents the nation.

“This work has stunned many people, some even thinking I use magic,” she said.

Ndlovu expressed her hope to one day meet the First Family and present them with her beadwork.