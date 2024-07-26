Gwanda, Bulawayo ready to host Dan Tshanda memorial events

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The late Dalom Music founder, Dan Tshanda, who passed away five years ago, will be remembered in a series of celebrations starting in Gwanda today and continuing tomorrow at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

One of the event organisers, Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda, confirmed that all is in place for the commemorations.

“I can confirm that we’re ready for the Dan Tshanda commemoration event, and tickets are already on sale. The event will start in Gwanda at Ngoma School, located 100kms south of Gwanda. For Gwanda people, it will be free as the celebrations will coincide with the annual primary school football tournament.

“They’ll be graced by Dalom Kids, By4, Peacock, and more,” he said.

Sibanda said the commemorations will feature popular Rhumba outfit Insimbi ZeZhwane, along with other local musicians and DJs.

“All Dan Tshanda fans will have a time of their lives as they get to celebrate the life of the music legend in style,” he added.

Another organiser, Gregory Ncube said the commemoration was planned to celebrate the life of the late music legend.

“We realised that it’s been long since we lost Dan Tshanda, and there was no event held to celebrate his life through music. It had always been a tradition to have a Dan Tshanda show every two years before he passed on, but now everything just went quiet, and it seems as if people have forgotten about him. So, we’re now bringing back the tradition to remind people that the Dalom stable still exists.

“We’ll also have Insimbi ZeZhwane performing on Saturday along with other local artistes,” said Ncube.

Dan Tshanda rose to stardom in the 1980s when he formed Splash, a band that was initially called Flying Squad and included the late musicians Penwell Kunene and Joseph Tshimange. The group went on to release albums such as “Snake”, “Money”, “Crocodile” and their most popular, “Peacock”, which was released in 1986 and featured the group’s No 1 hit of the same title.

In 1999, Tshanda set up Dalom Music, under which he released several albums including “Ndivhuwo” and “Sethopha”. The albums gained popularity in South Africa and in neighbouring countries including Botswana and Zimbabwe.

His label produced hits for various artistes such as Patricia Majalisa, Matshikos, Dalom Kids, Don B, and Hexa. His disco sound was, and still is, popular in shebeens and nightclubs across the continent.

Dan Tshanda died on January 5, 2019, aged 54, at a Johannesburg hospital from a heart attack.