Gwanda elects new mayor

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

WARD 4 councillor, Njabulo Siziba has been elected as the new mayor for Gwanda Municipality.

Cllr Siziba replaces former mayor Jastone Mazhale who was recently recalled by the MDC-T party for being aligned to the MDC Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Cllr Siziba won the mayoral race on Monday after polling five votes beating Ward 10 councillor Albert Ndlovu of Zanu-PF who garnered four votes following a rerun.

The new mayor had initially been nominated together with Cllr Ndlovu and Cllr Thulani Moyo also of Zanu-PF.

In the first round of voting, Cllr Moyo garnered one vote while his rivals garnered four votes each leading to a re-run

Gwanda Municipality now has nine councillors following the recalling of the former mayor Mazhale.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Siziba pledged to work tirelessly to improve service delivery in the town.

“I would like to thank you all my fellow councillors for entrusting me with this role of being the mayor of the town. I hope to carry on from where my predecessor left off. My main focus will be issues of service delivery such as water, sewer and refuse collection. It should show that our town has leadership which has people at heart by the level of service delivery,” he said.

“As councillors we have always worked together as a team and we should continue in the same spirit. I have the utmost respect for all of you as councillors and I hope that we will continue working well together regardless of political affiliation for the betterment of our town. This town has a lot of potential and if development is properly implemented, we can see a lot of improvement.”

Gwanda District Administrator, Ms Kiliboni Ndou administered the election process which was conducted through a secret ballot.

@DubeMatutu