Gwanda farmers prepare for winter wheat after dam water improves

FARMERS at the Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District have commenced land preparations for the winter wheat crop, following improved water inflows into their reservoir this farming season.

The irrigation scheme, which was recently rehabilitated, had been operating below capacity due to a heavily silted dam that resulted in low water storage and poor production. However, this season, the farmers plan to cultivate 16 hectares of wheat, capitalising on newly installed infrastructure.

Established in 1969, the scheme has 131 members, who have also earmarked high-value crops such as paprika, green pepper, garlic and Irish potatoes for future planting.

Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme chairperson, Mr Polite Moyo, said they previously managed to plant 10 hectares of maize under rain-fed agriculture, despite the challenges. He expressed optimism about the forthcoming winter cropping season.

“Our scheme was rehabilitated, but production has been limited because the dam is heavily silted and can’t retain enough water. We received very little rainfall during the 2023 – 2024 season.

“Despite that, we managed to plant 10 hectares of maize using the canal system. Now, we are preparing to plant wheat, which will be the first crop irrigated using the centre pivots that were installed during the rehabilitation,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the farmers are confident of good returns, noting that during the 2015 -2016 season, they delivered 30 tonnes of wheat to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

“With the availability of centre pivots, we expect to surpass that tonnage,” he said.

Ms Silibaziso Tshuma, a farmer at the scheme, said the rehabilitation project had eased their workload, as the old canal and siphon system was not only labour-intensive but also inefficient.

“We used to rely on siphons and canals, which required us to manually clear sand and constantly monitor water flow. A lot of water was lost along the way, and in a day, only about 10 people could water their crops out of the 131 members. Now, that has changed. We’re hopeful that this year we’ll see better yields and less strain,” said Ms Tshuma.

Another farmer, Ms Silabaziso Nyoni, echoed the sentiment, saying their production is set to improve significantly, enabling them to supply shops in Gwanda’s central business district and the wider community.

The Government, in collaboration with partners, undertook the rehabilitation under the Building Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Agricultural Livelihoods in Southern Zimbabwe programme. The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in partnership with the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As part of the rehabilitation, two centre pivots were installed to support the 39-hectare scheme. A 66-kilowatt solar-powered system was also introduced to pump water from Nkaze Dam, while the irrigation conveyance line was upgraded from an open canal to a 2.5km closed PVC pipeline. An automatic weather station, automatic rain gauge and a river level gauging station were installed to provide farmers with accurate climate and weather information.

During a recent visit to the scheme, UNDP Green Climate Fund Project Manager, Mr Rungano Benza, said approximately US$600 000 was invested in the feasibility study, designs and infrastructure development, with a strong emphasis on climate-proofing the irrigation system.

“The conveyance pipe is gravity-fed, delivering water from the dam to the pumping station. The 66kW solar mini-grid, supported by a 20kW battery bank, ensures that the centre pivots can continue to operate even during low sunlight conditions.

“Although the dam is still heavily silted, the infrastructure now allows the farmers to irrigate more efficiently. Outside the rainy season, they can rely on the centre pivots, while during the rainy season, they can combine canal and pivot irrigation,” he said.