Gwanda gears up for Amapiano duo, Murumba Pitch’s debut performance

Showbiz Reporter

Preparations for the highly anticipated Murumba Pitch performance in Gwanda this Saturday are in full swing, and the first phase of advance tickets has already sold out.

The Amapiano duo, famous for their hit song Hamba Juba, is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday and head to Gwanda for their performance at Phoenix Tshisanyama later that evening. Some of Gwanda’s finest talents will join them on stage, including Zagoe Radge, Zhezhingtons, MC Gibbons, MC Freddy K, DJ Virus, and Wyclif.

The event, organised by DTL Records, marks yet another high-profile gig from the event management company, which has been delivering top-notch entertainment in Gwanda for the past five years.

“We’re doing well in terms of preparations, and the show looks very promising,” said event organiser Dee Nosh of DTL Records.

“The first batch of advance tickets, priced at $10 for ordinary, $20 for VIP, and $25 for VVIP, has sold out.”

Excited to bring Murumba Pitch to Gwanda for the first time, Dee Nosh added, “This will be their debut performance there, and the excitement among locals is palpable.”

He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the Gwanda community.

“Gwanda has been amazing. After hosting numerous gigs in Harare, moving to Matabeleland has been a refreshing experience with new faces and crowds.”

Dee Nosh encouraged fans to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment on the night.

“I can assure everyone that Murumba Pitch will deliver one of the best shows Gwanda has seen, following the success of performances by Nkosazana Daughter and Blaq Diamond.”