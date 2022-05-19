Gwanda gets $77m for water works upgrade

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GWANDA Municipality has received $77 million from Government to upgrade its water system infrastructure.

The local authority is soon set to take over control of water from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Zinwa was supposed to have handed over water systems to the Gwanda and Beitbridge municipalities by April 18. The water authority is reportedly still holding onto water plants due to unpaid bills. Gwanda Municipality owes Zinwa more than $270 million and will be required to pay $18 million per month to clear the debt. The municipality is owed $241 million by ratepayers.

The municipality has since engaged Treasury to pay $170 million owed by Government departments in the town to help clear the Zinwa debt.

Gwanda Municipality environmental management works committee chairperson, Councillor Thulani Moyo said the local authority had requested $77 million from Treasury to assist in upgrading water infrastructure in preparation for the takeover.

He said the money will also help ensure that the five mega-litre reservoir which is set bring water challenges in the town to an end became fully operational.

“The council has received $77 million from Government. We had requested the money from Treasury in order to upgrade water infrastructure since we will be taking over management of water from Zinwa. The finance committee is yet to meet and deliberate on how the money will be used and come up with a budget,” he said.

“The engineering department has identified a number of gaps that need to be addressed at the water plant. The plant has one pump and there is need for two more as well as valves. There is also a need for a truck to transport chemicals among other issues. The five mega-litre reservoir isn’t fully operational as it has leakages and this money will help address the problem.”

Gwanda Mayor Clr Njabulo Siziba said the reservoir, once complete, would be able to supply the entire town with water. He said financial challenges delayed completion of the project.

“The reservoir project was stalled by unavailability of finances. The contractor ended up leaving the project because of erratic payments. We then had to test the reservoir after the contractor had left and then learnt that it has leakages. At the moment the reservoir is supplying a few suburbs near it which didn’t have water. We didn’t have money to close the leakages. The altitude of the tank and its capacity can serve the whole town,” said Clr Siziba.