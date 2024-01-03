Gwanda graduate busts affluent schools myth

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

MS Phantell Phiri (23) from Gwanda District has proved that one does not always have to go to affluent schools to excel after she received seven awards during the Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony last November.

The young graduate achieved a first-class Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal and Wildlife Sciences after she scored 28 out of 45 distinctions.

For her excellence, Ms Phiri received an MSU Book Prize for being the best graduating student, Nicoz Diamond Award, Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers Award, CBZ Award, Telone Award, First Pack Award, WFDR Risk Services Award and National Foods Stock Feed Trophy.

Ms Phiri did her primary education at Senondo Primary and secondary at Gwanda High School. Her journey through school was not easy as her mother had to work tirelessly to put her and her siblings through school after her father died while she was still young.

“I was born in Chitungwiza and I grew up in Gwanda. I did my primary at Senondo Primary and secondary and high school at Gwanda High School. I started my tertiary education in August 2019 and I chose Animal and Wildlife Sciences because I was fascinated by animals and I was interested in joining the agriculture sector since it is one of the most flourishing sectors nationally and globally,” she said.

“My journey through tertiary wasn’t easy but I learnt a lot of valuable life lessons along the way. I went through a lot of financial strain since my mother had to carry the burden of providing everything, all on her own.

“A majority of my studies were conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic and the virtual learning issue was challenging to me. However, through all of this, I had to capitalise on the opportunity and make the most of it,” she said.

Ms Phiri said her mother’s sacrifices for her to go to school motivated her to work extra hard. She said she learnt to prioritise her school work and aimed to excel in all her subjects and courses.

Selecting good friends also helped as they motivated her and challenged her to do well in her school work, which contributed to her success. She said it has also been her desire to set an example for her siblings and other young girls from Gwanda. Ms Phiri said while attending an affluent school can be an added advantage it is not the benchmark for one to do well in school.

She said she is certain that she can contribute a lot towards developing her community and country.

“I’m planning to use my knowledge to start a business that will benefit my community. I also plan to further my studies up to PhD level and continue learning and reaching even greater heights.

“I would like to contribute to the animal production sector through research and innovation. I want to also use my skills to promote the education and empowerment of women in agriculture,” said Ms Phiri. “I also wish to contribute to climate change awareness and influence change that will improve the agriculture sector in Zimbabwe.”

Her mother, Ms Alice Moyo said she was a proud mother because of what her daughter has done. She said she noticed that her daughter was intelligent at a tender age and she desired to send her to an affluent school but she did not have the finances.

Ms Moyo said it became her aim to ensure that her daughter could go to a decent school.

“Phantell ‘s father died when she was very young and I raised her on my own as a single mom. I noticed that she was very bright at school at a tender age. I vowed that I would send my daughter to school up to whatever level she wanted to reach, even if it meant me taking up several jobs,” she said.

“My daughter made me proud even at a tender age because at primary and secondary she would win awards each year. Her great performance in school landed her a STEM scholarship for her lower and upper six studies. This brought relief to me financially for that time.”

Ms Moyo said she has learnt that investing in educating children is an important way of empowering them. She said her youngest daughter is in her second year at the National University of Science and Technology.

“It’s always a mother’s dream for the girl child to excel in life and become independent. This way we help children to achieve something in life that no one can take away from. Right now I walk with my head high knowing that I worked hard and my daughter didn’t disappoint me,” she said. — @DubeMatutu