Gwanda groove alert: Zagoe Radge, DJ Drumz make waves with Amapiano album, “Paradise”

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Gwanda-based musical maestros, Zagoe Radge and DJ Drumz have dropped their highly anticipated third Amapiano album titled “Paradise”, delighting music enthusiasts in Gwanda with the launch at Phoenix Shisanyama last month.

“Paradise” boasts an impressive 17-track lineup, featuring soulful tunes such as “Soft Life”, “Zabarabiyo”, “Iminyaka”, “Qubula Z’yasha”, and the hit “Hawu_Wee” featuring JayDee, Khoikhoi, and KayKid Umfanomsotho. Other standout tracks include “Sizophumelela”, “Ncelu’vule” featuring Zhezhingtonz, “Ungaphelumoya” featuring KudaKay and Sengz, “Ayayaa” featuring KudaKay, “Ubambolwami” featuring Tinel, “Sayiqala Elok’shini”, “Uyangi User”, “Noma Kanjani”, “Darli” featuring Brian Drei, “Nguw’sthandwa Sam” featuring KudaKay, and “Ang’nandaba” featuring Brian Drei and S’phuze.

Zagoe Radge explained that “Paradise” is more than just an Amapiano album; it’s a collection of soulful messages designed to touch, change, and encourage the minds of their fans.

“Through the album, we aim to pursue our dream of becoming the greatest Amapiano makers alive. We decided to launch it with a live show because people had been kindly requesting it, and they loved the samples like ‘Zabarabiyo’, ‘Softlife’ and other tracks,” shared Zagoe Radge.

DJ Drumz chimed in, revealing that the album’s title, “Paradise”, reflects the success of their previous release, “Is’phetho”.

“After dropping ‘ls’phetho’ last year, we felt deeply immersed in this Amapiano world. Our songs being played at clubs and parties felt like heaven on earth. It felt like we’re in Paradise, doing something that a lot of people appreciate and love, which is the best feeling ever,” expressed DJ Drumz.

– @mthabisi_mthire