Gwanda Local Peace Committee engages stakeholders on growing brothel crisis

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Gwanda Local Peace Committee (LPC) has engaged stakeholders from the mining town over sprouting brothels and uncensored activities of sex workers which are negatively impacting on youngsters.

In an interview after an engagement meeting, Reverend Sipho Mhizha who is the leader of the Gwanda Brethren in Christ Church and peace ambassador under Ecumenical Church Leaders Forum and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance said the engagement meeting comes after concern from residents.

The meeting was attended by Gwanda mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo, councillors, church fraternity, police, youth representatives, Centre for Sexual Health and HIV Aids Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR).

“We called this meeting following concerns from members of the community over brothels that are sprouting all over the place and sex workers who are conducting their activities in broad day light. Nowadays you find sex workers milling around shopping centres in broad daylight.

“The main concern is the effect which these activities might have on youngsters. The brothels are situated within people’s homes and sometimes what is done there happens in the view of children. Outside these brothels one can find used condoms dumped along the road and children pick these up. Our morals as a community are also compromised because of such things,” he said.

Rev Mhizha said concerns have also been raised as the brothels have led to an increase in criminal activities.

He said the local peace committee decided to bring the stakeholders together to dialogue on how sex workers can be engaged in order to conduct their activities in a manner that that does not infringe on the rights of other residents or expose youngsters to harm.

Rev Mhizha said the next step is for the local peace committee to hold a meeting with representatives of sex workers, owners of brothels, police and local leadership to come up with a way forward.

@DubeMatutu