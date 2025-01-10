Gwanda magistrate sentenced to seven years in prison for soliciting a bribe

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A former Gwanda magistrate, Talent Phiri, was yesterday sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of soliciting and accepting a bribe of US$2,500.

Harare Regional Magistrate, Farai Gwitima, handed down the sentence, noting that a lesser punishment would undermine public trust in the justice system.

Phiri will, however, serve five years in prison after two years of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that Phiri had granted an interim protection order in favour of Qiniso Ncube against her ex-husband, Lungisani ‘Two Minutes’ Ncube. Phiri then contacted Ncube, falsely claiming high-level officials were seeking his imprisonment and demanded a US$3,000 bribe to prevent his arrest.

Ncube reported the matter to the police and, following negotiations, agreed to pay a reduced bribe of US$2,500. A sting operation was subsequently conducted, leading to Phiri’s arrest at his residence after he accepted the marked money.