Gwanda man arrested for assault and robbery

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a shopkeeper and stole R4 000 as well as $8 000 while she was on her way to her employer’s house to surrender the cash.

Khumbulani Moyo (36) from Guyu is expected to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court facing a robbery charge. The matter will proceed by way of summons.

According to State papers, Moyo followed Ms Simphiwe Dube while she was on her way from the shop on February 27 at around 8PM and hit her with a stone on the head.

“On 27 February at around 8PM Ms Simphiwe Dube closed her shop at Guyu Business Centre and headed for her employer’s homestead in order to surrender the cash. While she was on the way, Moyo followed her and struck her with a stone on the head and she lost consciousness,” reads the state papers.

“Moyo took a bag from Ms Dube which contained R4 000, $8 000, airtime worth $500 and a cell phone and fled from the scene. Ms Dube gained consciousness after a few minutes and went to a nearby homestead where she sought assistance.’’

The assault and robbery was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man has appeared in court for robbery, assault and malicious damage to property charges.

Masiya Siziba from Nkwidze Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to all charges by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

For the first count he was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment which were suspended on condition that he pays $150 restitution.

For the second count, he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar within the next two years.

Nine months were further suspended on condition that he performs 350 hours of community service at Gwanda Magistrates Court.

For the third count, he was sentenced to three months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next two years.

