Gwanda Municipality cracks down on illegal mining causing sewer line blockages

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

The Gwanda Municipality has expressed concern over recurring sewer line blockages, which have been linked to illegal mining activities.

In a notice, Gwanda Municipality Town Clerk, Ms Priscillah Nkala, said that an operation will be conducted to address the issue. She revealed that the municipality has collaborated with the police to tackle the problem.

“The Municipality of Gwanda has noted with great concern the recurring blockages of our sewer lines and has engaged a jetting and winching team to unblock the lines. Large stones, overalls, and jackets were found to be blocking the lines,” she explained.

“It has been confirmed that the blockages are a result of illegal mining activities within the community, leading to the disposal of sand into the system, causing the blockages. Furthermore, it has been established that certain individuals vandalise manholes and sand traps to conduct illegal mining activities,” she added.