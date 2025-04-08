Gwanda Municipality launches initiative to rehabilitate Old People’s Home

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

THE Gwanda Municipality has engaged in a drive to mobilise resources to rehabilitate Gwanda Old People’s Home which is in a dilapidated state.

The council has engaged members of the business community as part of efforts to mobilise resources. Some of the works that need to be done include replacing doors, repairing the ceiling and roof, repairing the floors and the sewer system.

Local business, Doveline Enterprises has donated doors and cement towards rehabilitating the facility.

Speaking recently during a handover of the building material Doveline Enterprises director, Mr Martin Mhlanga said the gesture is part of their corporate social responsibility.

Gwanda mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo said the council will continue to engage more partners to ensure the elderly have a proper living space.

“We have engaged in a drive to mobilise resources to rehabilitate the Gwanda Old People’s Home. We have noticed that most of the time donations that have been coming having been mainly food items while the infrastructure has been neglected.

“As council we do will our part to ensure there is proper sewer reticulation among other interventions. We urge the business community and other stakeholders to join in this noble cause,” he said

