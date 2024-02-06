Gwanda municipality sets deadline for residents to clear car shells and waste from properties

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

RESIDENTS in Gwanda Town have been given up to 20 February to clear car shells and other waste from their residential properties as they are in contravention of the Public Health Act (15:09) Section 83.

In a notice, the municipality said all unmoved car shells will be towed. Residents will also be penalised and they will incur costs for the rubbish to be moved.

“The Municipality of Gwanda has noted with great concern the accumulation of cars, waste and car shells at various residential properties thereby contravening the Public Health Act (15:09) Section 83. The disused cars, car shells and other forms of waste in the residential properties has become breeding zones for residents and possible reptiles such as snakes which puts people’s lives at risk.

“Residents as the said properties are therefore advised to clear the said material by 20 February 2024 of which the failure to do so will leave the council with no option but to tow away the cars and other materials and costs incurred and penalties will be incurred by the owners of the property,” reads the notice.

This move is part of the municipality’s “Keep Gwanda Clean Campaign” which seeks to promote cleanliness in the mining town and restore its status as one of the cleanest towns in the country.

The campaign which was launched in October last year seeks to reduce littering. Under the campaign council has put in place measures to reduce littering such as mobilising more bins for the town.

@DubeMatutu