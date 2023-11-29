Gwanda New Court Complex nears completion

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

CONSTRUCTION of the Gwanda New Court Complex is 95 percent complete as the Second Republic continues to bring access to justice to communities.

This was said by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

He said the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi reported progress on projects under his purview.

“The construction of Gwanda New Court Complex is 95% complete; the building of Chiredzi New Magistrate Court is ongoing; the Integrated Electronic Case Management System is now functional and system accomplished,” said Dr Muswere.

He said there was progress in land preparation at various prisons around the country.

“30 hectares land preparations, drilling , sowing and planting is complete at Mutimurefu Prison Farm in Masvingo Province, while 80 hectares land preparations, drilling , sowing and planting is complete at Hurungwe Prison Farm in Mashonaland West Province and that at Anju Prison Farm, in Matabeleland North Province, effective irrigation is progressing well and the planned targets are expected to be achieved,” said Dr Muswere.

He added that 10 inmates out of the targeted 15 inmates had been successfully tested for various trades, while 12 inmates of the targeted 20 inmates have written theory examinations