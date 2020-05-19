Gwanda pastors unite for online sermons

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA men of cloth from Destiny Life Ministries and Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) have united for a good cause as they are collectively streaming live their Sunday church services as the pandemic continues to ravage countrywide.

For close to two months now, public gatherings including church services have been banned with President Emerson Mnangagwa this past weekend, extending the lockdown for an indefinite period.

As a result, churches have been greatly affected as people cannot congregate to worship the Lord.

But, to ensure that people receive the word of God, most churches have turned to the online terrain and those in Gwanda have followed suit. This past Sunday, four pastors (Prophet Tatenda Makasi and Pastor Fatuma from DLM and Pastor Magabo and Mudhara from AFM) worked together to bring the word to their people online.

The online church service that was conducted at PM Studios in Spitzkop North extension suburb was shown at midday on the Destiny Life Ministries Facebook page on Sunday.

Prophet Makasi said for as long as gatherings are banned, they will continue live-streaming the church services.

“Our main objective is to preach the gospel within Gwanda and the nation at large during the lockdown,” said Prophet Makasi.

He said in the near future, they are planning to also host a virtual show where they will tackle issues affecting people.

“It was our wish that we turn the platform into a gospel reality online show that will touch on burning issues. Some of these issues include testimonies during the lockdown and encouragement messages.”

@mthabisi_mthire.