Gwanda personalities unite to assist vulnerable people

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA-based actor-cum-dancer Ndabezinhle “Ndatsh” Sibanda has collaborated with other personalities from the mining town to form a faith-based organisation called Hope for Children and Youth Foundation Trust meant to assist orphans, vulnerable children, women and youths.

The organisation has members; director Vusumuzi Ndlovu, board of trustees Sibanda, programmes and Communication Officer Samantha Manyeka and administrators Francina Ndlovu, Prince Donga, Nomthandazo Baloyi and Msizi Moloyi.

Ndatsh has an arts career which dates to the days of Midlands State University Wati Wati Theatre Club with the group having churned out other successful artistes who are dotted around the country, among them Harare-based Nama 2020 outstanding actor nominee Ngoni Chikowore.

Ndatsh said the organisation wants to increase HIV awareness, strengthen child protection systems and advocate for reduction of social and emotional impact of poverty in Gwanda urban and rural areas.

“Currently, we are running a ‘Happy days pad campaign #embrace a girl child by donating a Pad’ which was driven by the realisation that the Covid-19 outbreak has brought doom to the entire world leaving people in shock and unable to cater for themselves. This has led to the girl child being vulnerable, exposing themto unspoken rapes and all types of abuse since the perpetrator will take advantage of the young girls’ situation.

“We want to create an art world where we will be a shoulder to cry on for the girl child as part of artistic work to associate closely with an audience that can later turn to a game changer,” he said.

Ndatsh called on sponsors to jump on board and facilitate an environment where art describes need for change and successfully implemented that in a society. – @mthabisi_mthire