Gwanda Pirates, Super Strikers in top table clash

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

AN intense football showdown is expected between crosstown foes Gwanda Pirates and Super Strikers in a Zifa Matabeleland South Division Two match this Sunday at Pelandaba Stadium.

Both are tied at 14 points, having played seven matches in the campaign and the weekend’s encounter will be a test of dominance as they command a following in the mining town.

Since the start of the league, the teams have shown intent to lead as they managed to win four, draw two and lose two matches apiece.

Gwanda Pirates are from a good weekend outing after they beat struggling Unicem 3-0. Their next opponents, Super Strikers were unlucky to fall 1-0 to Jessie.

On the upcoming Saturday match, Gwanda Pirates chairman Guqukani Mpofu sounded a bit bullish and promised that their players will play to get the maximum points.

“This is a very crucial derby match for us as Gwanda Pirates. I have confidence in our team’s abilities. The passion and dedication that our players, coaching staff, and fans bring to every game is unparalleled. We have been preparing meticulously for this encounter, and I am certain that our hard work will pay off on the field.

“Derby matches are always special as they ignite a fierce but respectful rivalry, and I know our team is ready to rise to the occasion. I urge the Gwanda Pirates family to channel their energy and support into a performance that makes us and the community proud,” said Mpofu.

Super Strikers will count on their fan base and team manager Cephas Tobayiwa said they were equally confident to pull an upset.

“Our fans will fill up Pelandaba Stadium on the day. It is a big match and we are prepararing hard for it. Our coaches are up for the task of helping us get ahead and beat Gwanda Pirates. Although we lost in our previous match, we will rise again and we call upon all our supporters to come and give the boys a moral boost. We count on the 12th man for a win,” said Tobayiwa.

He heaped praise on their players whom he said were dedicated and committed to win every match.

Results at a glance:

West Academy 0, Delete 1; Jessie 1, Supers Strikers 0; Stubbs 2, Boys FC 2; Horn Mine 0, Mawabweni 1; Gwanda 3, Unicem 0