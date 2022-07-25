Gwanda prisoners trained in detergent making

Ms Sanelisiwe Ngwenya who is the founder of Sunshine Detergents demonstrates to Gwanda Prison inmates how to make dishwashing liquid

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

GWANDA Prison inmates have received training in detergent making as part of efforts to equip them with skills they can use to start income generating projects upon their release.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in collaboration with T.I.M.E Project and Sunshine Private Limited conducted a skills development training where 25 Gwanda Prison inmates were taught how to produce detergents.

The inmates, who comprised 23 males and two females, were trained on how to produce petroleum jelly, pine jelly and dish washing liquid.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) holds skills development programmes where inmates are equipped with various skills which they can use once they are reintegrated into the community.

Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Gwanda district development officer, Mr Paul Mashamba said the training for prisoners was conducted under the Community Ownership Skills Training (CSOT) programme. He said the programme sought to equip the community with skills and knowledge on how to make detergents and confectionary products.

Mr Mashamba said the programme is targeting youths, underprivileged men and women, orphans and vulnerable children, prison inmates as well as organised community and church clubs.

“The Ministry working with T.I.M.E Project and Sunshine Private Limited has rolled out a training programme where we seek to empower communities with skills and capacity to develop income generating projects. We are training at the prison because just as the Government has said that no one should be left behind in development projects, we don’t want to leave out our brothers and sisters who are in prison,” he said.

Mr Mashamba added: “When they get out, they also need means to sustain themselves and their families and through these skills we are giving them a starting point.”

He said the bulk of the population of inmates in prison were youths hence the need for skills development programmes.

Talent Innovation Mentorship Exercise (T.I.M.E) founder Mr Adrian Drivo Musa said the skills development training will be a continuous exercise. He said prisoners will be further trained on how to produce more products. Mr Musa said they will engage experts in various fields to train the prisoners.

He said they will move into communities with the training programme.

One of the inmates who was trained, Dumisani Ncube (37) Ncube, who was carrying out piece jobs as a gold panner in Filabusi District said he will use the skills he has acquired during his stay in prison to sustain his family upon being released in October.

He said he has also received training in farming, welding, building and mechanics.

