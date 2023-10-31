Government opens Gwanda Provincial Veterinary Laboratory

Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Lathiso Dlamini- Maseko officially opens the Gwanda Provincial Veterinary Laboratory on behalf of the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu

Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Lathiso Dlamini- Maseko has officially opened the Gwanda Provincial Veterinary Laboratory on behalf of the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu which was set up under the Livestock Production Systems in Zimbabwe Project (LIPS-ZIM).

The LIPS-ZIM project is a year four year programme funded by the European Union to the tune of 5 million Euros. It seeks among other things to improve disease surveillance and control. The project is being implemented in six provinces in Region 4 and 5.

The laboratory is set to reduce turn around time in diagnosing animal diseases. The province has been relying on a laboratory in Harare and samples were being transported on board Swift Courrier Services. The technicalities involved in handling the samples during the transportation process made it difficult to preserve theirrigation condition thereby compromising the quality of results.

The laboratory is being manned by two technologists and one technician. It has a post mortem area, wash up and media room, main lab and incinerator.

The laboratory is currently handling samples of tickborne, foot and mouth and January Disease.

Speaking during a briefing Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Lathiso Dlamini- Maseko said the lab was an important development which will help to fight pandemics such as the January Disease which has claimed hundreds of cattle in the province.

“For this province if you are talking about cattle you are talking about a crucial component of our economy. Livestock have a multi faceted approach to the economy as they contribute to food and nutrition, value chains and even paying of lobola. The laboratory is a very important project as it talks to the quality of cattle and number of cattle we have.

“When we talk about agriculture people often think of crops and forget livestock. Livestock is an important component of our economy and through construction of such facilities as this laboratory we show how much value we attach to livestock production,” she said.

Also speaking during the briefing LIP-ZIM projects coordinator, Dr Sikhalazo Dube said the laboratory has been equipped with high technology equipment such as microscopea to analyse, test and screen for animal diseases. He said under the LIPS-ZIM programme senior Veterinary officers have also undergone training in disease management in Nairobi, Kenya.

