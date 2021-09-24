Gwanda RDC use $14m in projects

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GWANDA Rural District Council has used $14 million in devolution funds to construct schools and clinics in the district.

In a report on the progress of devolution projects, Gwanda RDC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nkosilathi Ncube said they had received nearly $31,3 million in devolution funds and so far, they had used slightly over $14,3 million

“We have received $31 299 600 in devolution funds and we have a number of infrastructure projects that are underway mainly in the health and education sectors. At Mzimuni High School we are constructing a girl’s hostel.

“The project is ongoing and outstanding works include plastering of the eastern wing of the hostel, ceiling, glazing doors, plumbing and construction of the ablution area and common room, western wing, fencing off of the hostel, plumbing, water. So far, we have used $2 169 380 under the project,” he said.

Mr Ncube said they had finished constructing a waiting mother’s shelter at Garanyemba Clinic. He said the shelter can accommodate 430 mothers. Mr Ncube said major works had been done at the waiting mother’s shelter and what remains is completion of a septic tank.

He said painting of the shelter and plumbing was still underway.

Mr Ncube said the waiting mother’s shelter has been equipped at a cost of $3,8 million had been used.

“We are also constructing Mandihongola Clinic. The main clinic block and two staff houses are at 80 percent completion. Water supply, solar system and fencing have been completed. We have so far used $6 910 572. We have also repaired schools that were damaged by a storm. These are Sabiwa Primary, Shape Primary and Mandihongola Primary. The project cost $303 604.

“We are also developing 800 residential stands at Manama Rural Service Centre. The draft layout plan has been produced and stakeholder consultation is in progress. We have used $17 407 so far,” he said.

Mr Ncube said they were also constructing a waiting mother’s shelter at Mashaba Clinic. He said it will benefit 300 women. Mr Ncube said $864 766 had been used.

He said construction of a classroom block was also underway at Connemara Primary School. He said some of material had been bought and delivered. Mr Ncube said $141 680 had been used on the project.

Mr Ncube said Tshanyaugwe Clinic construction was also underway. He said outstanding works include roofing of the clinic block.

He said they had also carried out road works along Samlodi- Mkhonyeni Road to the tune of $2 139 061. Mr Ncube said other major road works which were yet to commence included repair and construction of piped drifts at Matulungundu Road and Gungwe-Pelele road. — @DubeMatutu