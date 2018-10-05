Gwanda ready for gospel fest

Bongani Ndlovu , Showbiz Correspondent

ALL is set for the annual Gwanda International Gospel Music Festival with headliner Dr Tumi set to perform a new single Seated on the Throne, to give his fans a taste of the new offering.

The three-day festival, which kicks off today and ends on Sunday, is funded and organised by Big Time Strategic Group.

Dr Tumi will be part of a stellar cast of performers that include Pastor Neyi Zimu and Omega, also from South Africa. Deborah Fraser will take over tomorrow (Saturday) where she will be joined by previously announced artistes Thinah Zungu, Takesure Zamar, Mathias Mhere, Mbungo Stars, Vocal Ex,

Indosakusa and Gwanda’s Hybrid Sounds.

Naturally, Dr Tumi said he was thrilled to be coming to Zimbabwe.

“My band and I will be performing some of my songs from my recently recorded album called Beauty For Ashes which was recorded live with over 30 000 people in attendance in Pretoria last month. One of the songs that I’ll be performing this Friday is Overflow which is the first single we released,” he said.

“We are also releasing my new single on Friday called Seated on the Throne.”

Dr Tumi has five awards to his name.

In 2016, he bagged Best Gospel Album, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Gospel Producer, Best Gospel Song and

Male Artiste during the SABC Crown Gospel Awards.

Dr Tumi, a medical doctor, said after his recent song, Wafika, he was inundated with testimonies from those whose lives were touched and impacted by the richness of the substance found in that song.

Big Time Group Corporate Affairs Director, Alson Darikayi, said: “He is fast becoming a sought after songwriter for contemporary gospel across the continent. We are aware that he has written excellent songs for a number of gospel artistes in South Africa and having him sing the new single in Gwanda is a bonus for gospel music lovers”.

Fellow South African artiste, Thinah Zungu, who is performing in Zimbabwe for the second time, said he was excited to be in the country.

“The last time I was in Zimbabwe was in Bulawayo last year and I had a great time. People of Gwanda should expect worship fun and dancing in the presence of the Lord. On my latest album, that I’ll release in November, I have a chiShona song and I hope to sing it on the day,” said Zungu who is behind the hit song Nginguthandiwe.

Local artistes say they also have something special for gospel lovers during the festival.

Indosakusa: The Morning Star leader Oscar Siziba said the group was upbeat about performing in Gwanda as it was their home town.

“The group members originated in Gwanda and as it is our home, we are eager to please people. It’s been a long time since we had a show in Gwanda and we will not disappoint as we want to impress everyone at the show,” he said. He said this was an endorsement of the Imbube genre and was an opportunity to showcase their debut album, Indosakusa released recently.

“It’s a good thing that imbube has been recognised as a genre and is part of this huge show. Out of all the groups, we are the only ones who sing Imbube. People should expect fireworks.”

Vocal Ex director, Thembelani Mdlaziba, whose group launched a live DVD earlier this year called I live

To Worship (Ebenezer), described sharing the stage with top Zimbabwe and South African acts as a stamp of approval for the group.

“We are very much excited to be sharing the stage with such a whole host of artistes from South Africa and Zimbabwe. This is a stamp of approval for our work and at the same it shows that we have been working hard,” he said.