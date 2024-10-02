Gwanda residents gear up for more quality entertainment as Phoenix Tshisanyama gets new management

Mthabisi Tshuma

Leisure spot Phoenix Tshisanyama in Gwanda town is now under new management, with the fast-rising bar proprietor, Tapiwa “Boss Gandz” Gandiwa, taking over from renowned businessman Mgcini Nkolomi.

This Saturday, the venue will host its inaugural event under the new management, featuring performances from popular artistes Enzo Ishall, Zoey, Zhezhingtonz, and Zagoe Radge.

The event, dubbed “Summer Activation”, marks the beginning of a series of gigs leading up to the festive season. The music will be provided by DJs Virus, Wyqlif, and Keitho, ensuring an energetic atmosphere for attendees.

DJ Keitho, the entertainment and marketing manager for Phoenix Tshisanyama, expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter, emphasising the commitment to uplifting local talent.

“As a brand, we’re embarking on a journey of growth in entrepreneurship and entertainment. Gwanda is our new home, and we are starting with a party that features a variety of genres and artistes,” he said.

“Our promise is to provide opportunities for artistes in the mining town and surrounding areas, giving them a platform to showcase their talent,” DJ Keitho added.

So far, residents of Beitbridge have enjoyed perks from shows hosted at Gandiwa’s Bulawayo venue, Palace Hotel, which have been shared with them through the Pagomba Café establishment. Now, those in Gwanda will also have the rare opportunity to experience quality performances almost every weekend, featuring renowned local and South African musicians.

