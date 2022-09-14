Gwanda residents mobilise resources to capture and relocate menacing baboons

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

RESIDENTS from Gwanda Town in areas infested by baboons have started mobilising resources for a capture and translocation exercise which will help to rid the town of the animals.

Residents in Ward 1 and 2 and the areas near the Gwanda Town dumpsite have been living with the baboon menace for about 15 years.

Of late the situation has escalated as the population of the baboons seems to have increased. The animals have caused severe damage to residents’ property and institutions such as Gwanda Provincial Hospital, St Christopher’s Primary School, Mount Cazalet Primary School and Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College, making life difficult for many.

Residents are forced to always be a step ahead of the baboons who are very calculative and constantly display human traits such as opening doors and taps, leaving water running.

The baboons become more problematic during the dry season as they turn to people’s homes for food and water as these will be in short supply in the wild.

In an interview Gwanda mayor, Cllr Njabulo Siziba said councillors of the affected wards had engaged the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority over the matter. He said ZimParks had indicated that they did not have cages readily available to carry out the capture and translocation exercise.

Cllr Siziba said residents have decided to mobilise resources so that the cages can be assembled.

“The process of addressing the issue of baboons that are a menace in the town is underway.

Councillors approached ZimParks who suggested a capture and translocation exercise as it’s the most effective method. However, ZimParks doesn’t have cages readily available which has led to residents mobilising resources so that the problem can be addressed. Once the cages have been assembled then the capture and relocation process will start,” he said.

Under the exercise the baboons will be captured and transported away from the affected areas into wildlife ranches.

A resident from Ward 2, Mr Brian Shumba said he was eager to see this problem resolved.

He said residents were failing to establish livelihood projects in their homes such as vegetables and chicken rearing because of baboons.

“When the councillor approached us with the matter seeking our input we quickly suggested as residents that we had to mobilise resources. This problem is affecting our area and if we don’t take an initiative no one will do it on our behalf. Personally, the baboons have caused a great deal of damage at my home and I’m looking forward to their translocation,” he said.

Mr Shumba added: “We can’t start livelihood projects such as gardens or chicken rearing as the baboons devour them. Our neighbourhood isn’t safe, especially for our children because of these baboons.”

