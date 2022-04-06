Gwanda Rural District Council appoints new CEO

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

MR Ranganai Sibanda has been appointed as the substantive CEO for Gwanda Rural District Council.

Mr Sibanda’s appointment was with effect from 1 April 2022. He replaces Mr Nkosilathi Ncube who was the Acting CEO since the resignation of Mr Ronnie Sibanda.

Before his latest appointment, Mr Sibanda served the council as the treasurer, a position he held for 15 years

Gwanda Acting District Development Coordinator, Mr Thulani Moyo confirmed Mr Sibanda’s appointment by Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo.

In an interview Mr Sibanda said he will work diligently to ensure development in the district.

“There are number of outstanding development projects within the district which need to be completed as a matter of urgency so that communities can benefit. A lot has to be done within various sectors. More schools and clinics need to be constructed, some of the infrastructure is dilapidated and needs to be renovated,” he said.

Mr Sibanda added: “As a council there are roads under our jurisdiction which need urgent attention as well as bridges that need to be constructed. As a local authority we have a huge role to play towards ensuring effective service delivery in all villages. As President Mnangagwa has said no community should be left behind, we want to take development even to the remote parts of the district.”

He said there were various economic opportunities in the district that needed to be tapped into for the betterment of villagers.

