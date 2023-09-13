Gwanda Rural District Council elects committee chairpersons

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

NEWLY elected Gwanda Rural District chairperson Cllr Mphathiswa Ncube of Zanu-PF has presided over the election of chairpersons of various committees.

Cllr Emmanuel Ndlovu will chair the human resources committee, Cllr Limukani Nyoni finance committee, Cllr Andrew Ndlovu will chair the roads committee, while Cllr Nokuthula Moyo will chair the environmental management committee and Cllr Linda Moyo will chair the gender committee. Cllr Mthokozi Tshuma will chair the audit committee while Cllr Mozitha Moyo will chair the social services committee.

Speaking after the electoral process Clr Ncube said he is prepared to contribute significantly to the development of the district.

“I’m overjoyed and excited to have been entrusted by my colleagues with such an important office of being council chairperson. This shows that they believe in me and my abilities. I have been a councillor for the past two terms and I will use the knowledge I have acquired to bring the much-needed development in the district while closely working with my counterparts and other stakeholders.

“As a district, we are still lagging behind in development when looking at issues like infrastructure development, development of ICT, network coverage as well as other sectors. Now is the time for be to display my abilities,” he said.

Cllr Ncube said he is glad that the establishment of councillors now has more women thanks to Government’s move to allocate a 30 percent council quarter to women. He said it is important for women and the youth to be actively involved in leadership as they can bring about the much-needed development.

