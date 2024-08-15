Gwanda Rural District Junior Councillors undergo induction programme

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

JUNIOR councillors from the Gwanda Rural District Council have gathered at the local authority’s boardroom for a two day induction programme.

The local authority has 24 junior councillors. Held under the theme “Call to Action: A Local Government System that addresses socio economic challenges through promotion of education and striving to end drug and substance abuse,” the induction ceremony started today.

The programme has been organised by the local authority and the National Junior Councils Association of Zimbabwe (NJCA).

Speaking during the junior council induction programme, Gwanda Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Ranganai Sibanda said the purpose of the programme is to help junior councillors understand the concept of local authorities- their mandate, responsibilities and operations.

“This programme also seeks to equip junior councillors with knowledge to understand their role as leaders, the issues and challenges affecting young people and the current state of children affairs in Zimbabwe and beyond. It will also help to compare and contrast Local Government in Zimbabwe with those in other countries.

“The programme will also identify the various Government agencies and how they work together to develop society in their communities and the wider Zimbabwe. It will also critique local government and other Government agencies on how they can assist in improving child and youth development in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Some of the topics that will be tackled during the induction programme include leadership qualities, skills and morals, roles of council departments, mandate of junior council, grooming and etiquette, Junior Councillors’ code of conduct and conduct of council meetings.

Others topics that will be tackled include sexual reproductive health and HIV, gender based violence use of technology among others.

The junior councillors will also hold elections for committee chairpersons. They will also work on an action plan for their year.

@DubeMatutu